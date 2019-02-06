Alia Bhatt's Latest Attire Is Perfect For Girls Who Want To Make A Fresh Style Statement Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt is all busy with the promotion of her upcoming film, 'Gully Boy', which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. Her latest outfit was impressive and absolutely contemporary with a structured silhouette. This outfit of hers was totally outstanding and perfect for girls looking to make a fresh style statement. The attire was fun and at the same time exuded bossy vibes.

So, this ensemble of hers came from the label, Nanushka and it was a sleeveless number with a crisp bodice and overlapping details. Her attire featured buttons and the knotted belt made the attire figure-flattering. The bottom of her ensemble was flared and detailed with a front slit. Alia's ensemble seemed like a cross between a pant and skirt but it certainly made a strong case for military fashion. Well, we really wished we had this attire in our closet.

Alia teamed her gorgeous ensemble with nude strappy sandals with glass heels, which went well with her look. Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The slightly side-parted wavy tresses elevated her style quotient. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.