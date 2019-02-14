Alia Bhatt Wowed In Yellow Dresses But Which One Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt gave us two winning yellow outfits inspiration in just one day. One was her airport outfit and the other one she wore for the special screening of 'Gully Boy'. We thought the prolific actress looked amazing in both the outfits. Let's decode each of her ensembles.

Her first attire was a floral-printed long dress, which was structured and figure-flattering. It seemed not only stylish but also a comfy airport ensemble. The yellow dress was also contrasted by the shades of gold and black. Alia teamed it with a short denim jacket with folded sleeves, which accentuated her look. The actress carried a big black side bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was enhanced by a muted pink lip shade and the impeccable bun completed her look.

For the special screening, she went for a flared and breezy yellow dress, which was detailed with flowy full sleeves and asymmetrical pleated hem. The dress was adorned with rusty-hued floral accents and she paired it with white-hued pencil heels. Alia's makeup was marked by dewy touches with highlighted cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, which dress of Alia Bhatt's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.