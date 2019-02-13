ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt’s Latest Pantsuit Is Edgy And Trendy

    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    Pantsuits have become a common trend but even in pantsuits, pink pantsuits are ruling the celeb style. A number of celebs like Kangana Ranaut have worn a pink pantsuit and the latest one to flaunt this hue and style was none other than Alia Bhatt, who has been promoting her movie, 'Gully Boy' these days. Alia sported a pink pantsuit recently and she looked smart as ever.

    Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh

    The actress wore a structured pantsuit, which came from the label Safiyaa. Her pantsuit was sharply off-shouldered and came from the AW 18 collection of the label. The Kamile jacket was full-sleeved and featured an overlapping bodice and black buttons. The matching Halluana trousers were flared but crisp. With this attire of hers, she gave us a formal look of the day.

    Alia Bhatt Style

    Alia paired her ensemble with brown-hued block heels, which colour-blocked her pink attire. She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses were gently tucked behind her ears and that rounded out her boss lady avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's look and attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Alia Bhatt Gully Boy

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
