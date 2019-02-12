Alia Bhatt's Floral Dress Is What Will Be In Your Summer Bucket List Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt's dress game is only getting stronger. She has nearly perfected the difficult art of slaying it all the times. Apart from her movie choices, the diva is also taking chances in the fashion department. With each outfit of hers, she is proving that her style sensibility is individualistic and versatile. So, recently, she was seen in a Stella McCartney number for 'Gully Boy' promotions.

The actress wore a dress that came from the brand's Summer 19 campaign. Her attire celebrated the joy of the summer season with myriad floral blooms. It was a voluminous bishop-sleeved dress with a cinched waist and sharply pleated skirt. Alia's dress was accentuated by blue and green floral prints and metallic touch. It was a beautiful attire and Alia enhanced her look by pairing her dress with bright yellow pencil heels, which colour-blocked her ensemble.

She was styled by Ami Patel and her look was jewellery-free. The makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and highlighted cheekbones. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's dress and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.