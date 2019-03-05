ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Wow! Alia Bhatt's Summer Forest Anarkali Is Perfect For Day Functions

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back from Switzerland and they were joined by director, Ayan Mukerji for the 'Brahmāstra' event. Well, the trio graced the Kumbh Mela to launch the logo of their upcoming film, 'Brahmāstra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. About 150 drones had lit up the sky and Alia wore an Anushree Reddy number for the special occasion.

    Alia Bhatt News

    The prolific actress, sported a minty green anarkali for the event. She wore a signature summer forest anarkali for the promotion. It was a beautiful half-sleeved anarkali that was adorned with a sprinkle of floral blooms and green leaves. The border of the pastel-hued anarkali was meticulously embellished and it enhanced her attire. Alia casually draped a lightweight green dupatta, which matched with the hue of her anarkali.

    Alia Bhatt Brahmāstra

    Alia teamed her dreamy ensemble with shiny golden sandals, which went well with her attire. She kept her look impeccable and accessorised it with oxidised jhumkis, which totally complemented her attire. The makeup was naturally done with a light pink lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses elevated her style quotient. We thought Alia looked beyond amazing. So, how did you find Alia Bhatt's ethnic avatar? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Alia Bhatt Fashion
    Alia Bhatt Insta

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue