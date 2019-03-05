Wow! Alia Bhatt's Summer Forest Anarkali Is Perfect For Day Functions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back from Switzerland and they were joined by director, Ayan Mukerji for the 'Brahmāstra' event. Well, the trio graced the Kumbh Mela to launch the logo of their upcoming film, 'Brahmāstra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. About 150 drones had lit up the sky and Alia wore an Anushree Reddy number for the special occasion.

The prolific actress, sported a minty green anarkali for the event. She wore a signature summer forest anarkali for the promotion. It was a beautiful half-sleeved anarkali that was adorned with a sprinkle of floral blooms and green leaves. The border of the pastel-hued anarkali was meticulously embellished and it enhanced her attire. Alia casually draped a lightweight green dupatta, which matched with the hue of her anarkali.

Alia teamed her dreamy ensemble with shiny golden sandals, which went well with her attire. She kept her look impeccable and accessorised it with oxidised jhumkis, which totally complemented her attire. The makeup was naturally done with a light pink lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses elevated her style quotient. We thought Alia looked beyond amazing. So, how did you find Alia Bhatt's ethnic avatar? Let us know that in the comment section.