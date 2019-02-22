Want Mehendi Ceremony Outfit Goals? Alia Bhatt Has A Bright Summery Idea For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt beautifully played with summer hues as she attended the mehendi ceremony of her friend. The actress looked ethereal in her lehenga, which was designed by Anita Dongre. Her attire was about minimalism and bright hues. It looked lightweight and breezy and with this Alia gave us a wedding-wear goal for this summer.

So, Alia wore ethnic separates, which came from designer's latest ready-to-wear collection, 'A Summer Reverie', which she showed at this Lakme Fashion Week. Alia's attire celebrated sustainability and eco-friendly approach in the freshest and colourful way. It was a lehenga particularly meant for young ladies and exuded soothing vibes. Alia's cropped blouse was dipped in a vibrant yellow hue and the contrasting flared skirt was splashed in a sea blue hue. The lehenga was adorned with subtle motifs and prints, which enhanced her attire.

The 'Gully Boy' actress wore statement earrings to spruce up her look. Her earrings came from Amrapali and she carried an embellished potli bag with her, which was from the label, The Pink Potli. Her makeup was refreshingly dewy and highlighted by a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses cascaded gently down her shoulders and that rounded out her look. We thought Alia looked dreamy. What do you think about her ensemble? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.