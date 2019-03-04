Alia Bhatt Flaunts The Shades Of Pink With This Gorgeous Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt looked refreshingly beautiful at the pre-wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani. She also wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga but her attire was about shades of pink. It was a lightweight number and Alia looked flawless as always. Let's take a look at her dreamy number.

So, Alia wore a custom-designed lehenga, which was dipped in contrasting tones of pink. It was a summer-perfect attire, which consisted of a cropped half-sleeved blouse that was dipped in a bright pink shade and was accentuated by sparkly accents. The complementing skirt was much lighter in shade and featured multi-hued prints. The dupatta was enhanced by light pink shade and intricate jaali work.

Alia kept her look minimal and impeccable and accessorised her outfit with gold jhumkis, which came from the label, Belleza. Her makeup was dewy-toned and natural with a soft pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her traditional avatar. So, how did you find Alia Bhatt's latest ensemble? Let us know that in the comment section.