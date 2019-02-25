From Alia Bhatt To Kajol: Whose Traditional Outfit Wowed Us The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last week, we got a high dose of traditional fashion goals. From Alia Bhatt to Sharmila Tagore, the actresses stunned us with their ethnic outfits. While some opted for a classic traditional number, the others had a modern touch to their ensembles. Let's find out which diva wore what and who was the best-dressed.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attended her friend's wedding festivities recently and she looked ethereal in all her outfits. She stunned us with a blue sharara sari that was designed by Manish Malhotra. The gorgeous diva wore a royal blue sari, which was subtly embellished on the border. She teamed it with a half-sleeved blouse that was beautifully done. Alia didn't wear any earrings but spruced up her look with a haathphool and multi-coloured modern choker and complementing maang tikka. Her jewellery came from the label, Belleza and Amrapali. The makeup was dewy-toned and messy ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Pranutan Bahl

The granddaughter of the legendary actress, Nutan, Pranutan Bahl wore a beautiful kalidar ensemble for the trailer launch of her debut movie, 'Notebook'. Her attire came from Label: Anushree and she made a strong case for colour-blocks. The budding actress wore a fusion ensemble that was splashed in the shade of dark green and sprinkled with red and orange-hued floral accents. She teamed it with a flaring orange skirt, which went well with her kurta jacket. Pranutan teamed it with jhumkis from Minerali. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl accompanied by a pink eyeshadow. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her stylish avatar.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan surprised us with a contemporary sari attire, which came from the label, Yavi. She wore this attire for a press conference. The seasoned actress teamed her asymmetrical white shirt with an abstract-printed black sari. Her pallu was impeccably draped in a cross-bodied style. The actress teamed her fusion attire with oxidised silver jhumkis. Her makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a muted lip shade and smoky kohl. The braided ponytail was refreshing too and Vidya pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb.

Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore gave us a refreshing look with her bandhgala full-sleeved kurta dress, which had a desi touch. It was a beautiful outfit, which was accentuated by a luxuriant hue and had a whiff of a metallic touch. This ensemble of hers was adorned with delicate floral accents, which spruced up her look. She paired her attire with a pair of comfy shoes and carried a clutch bag with her. Sharmila Tagore kept her look minimal with a bangle and accessorised it with dark shades. Her makeup was light and her bun rounded out her look.

Kajol

Kajol almost always looks impeccable in a sari and this time too, the diva wowed us with a sari. She wore a Shivan & Narresh Urvi sheer sari with a Verdant Skein border. Her sari came from their latest collection, 'Patu Series' and took inspiration from the Hindu mythological characters. It was a stunning sari with an intricate and colourful border. She teamed it with a black spaghetti blouse and her makeup was nude-toned. The side-parted tresses completed her traditional look.

It was really hard to decide who looked the best. According to us, Kajol and Sharmila Tagore looked the most awesome. But who looked the best according to you? Let us know that in the comment section.