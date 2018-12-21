ENGLISH

Royal With A Touch Of Modern Minimalism, Kajol's Velvet Sari Is About That

By
Kajol made a strong case for deep hues and velvet fabric at Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception. The actress looked flawless at the special event and exuded regal vibes but with a modern minimal touch. Her gorgeous sari was designed by Manish Malhotra and we thought that this was one of the most outstanding outfits of the night.

The seasoned actress oozed glamour and class with her silk velvet sari and gave us an attire inspiration. It was draped beautifully and featured an interesting colour-block with a maroon pallu and midnight blue pleats and blouse. Adding to that, her sari was adorned with delicate pearls and zardosi work. Kajol's sari gave us a glimpse of the grandeur of the Mughal-era India.

Well, Kajol's fashion sensibilities are only getting better with time. She accessorised her look with a dazzling choker that was accentuated by green-hued precious stones. Kajol's makeup was enhanced by a touch of bronze and her lip shade was deep pink hued, while her eyes were marked by mascara. The impeccable wavy ponytail perfectly complemented her royal avatar.

Kajol looked beyond amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Friday, December 21, 2018, 19:03 [IST]
