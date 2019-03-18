Refreshing and Floral, Alia Bhatt's Outfit Is A Cheerful Number We Need On A Stressful Day

ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt gave us some spring-worthy and a cool outfit goal recently. The 'Gully Boy' actress stepped out and looked awesome in her jumpsuit. With this ensemble, she notched up her street-style look. Her attire was something we would have loved to wear on a hot summery day. Take a look.

    So, Alia wore a sky-blue hued attire, which was enhanced by a breezy silhouette. Her ensemble was adorned with a sprinkle of green and pink floral accents. It was a flared asymmetrical outfit, which totally exuded comfy vibes. Alia also gave us awe-worthy styling lesson by teaming her outfit with a denim jacket.

    Alia Bhatt Style

    She paired her ensemble with white-hued sandals, which went well with her look. The actress accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was natural and highlighted by a light pink lip shade. The impeccable ponytail notched up her casual avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

