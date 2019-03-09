Yellow Is Definitely The New Black, Proves Alia Bhatt With Her Lehenga

ENGLISH

    Alia Bhatt selected the colour with an attitude for the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the Jio World Centre. The 'Gully Boy' actress impressed us with a bold yellow lehenga, which was designed by none other than Sabyasachi. Alia looked ethereal in her ensemble and with this, she set the fashion goals again for the upcoming wedding season.

    Her attire consisted of a half-sleeved cropped blouse, which she teamed with a voluminous skirt. Her ensemble was plain-hued but was accentuated by floral embroidery in the same hue. It was a sophisticated number and she teamed it with a matching lightweight dupatta that was enhanced by subtle accents. Alia's attire was absolutely meant for discerning women, who want to take a big break from embellishments.

    The diva accessorised her look with an elaborate choker, which notched up her look. She also carried an intricately done potli bag with her. Her makeup was highlighted by dewy cheekbones, bright pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her gorgeous avatar. We thought Alia looked beyond amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 23:36 [IST]
