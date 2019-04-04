Alia Bhatt Looks Pretty As A Peach In Her Ivory And Gold Anarkali Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt looked spectacular in her anarkali, which she wore for the 'No Fathers In Kashmir' screening. She wore an ethnic ensemble by Masaba and looked radiant as ever. The actress wore an ivory and gold anarkali and looked graceful as ever. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Alia donned a halter-necked anarkali with slit sleeves. Her sleeves were sheer and was beautifully flared. It was accentuated by dreamy gold motifs and the intricate white border. Alia paired her ensemble with a golden textured dupatta, which went well with her ensemble. She teamed her floor-length anarkali with a pair of flats, which went well with her look.

The diva accessorised her look with oxidised jhumkis, which notched up her avatar. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.