ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Alia Bhatt Looks Pretty As A Peach In Her Ivory And Gold Anarkali

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    Alia Bhatt looked spectacular in her anarkali, which she wore for the 'No Fathers In Kashmir' screening. She wore an ethnic ensemble by Masaba and looked radiant as ever. The actress wore an ivory and gold anarkali and looked graceful as ever. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Alia donned a halter-necked anarkali with slit sleeves. Her sleeves were sheer and was beautifully flared. It was accentuated by dreamy gold motifs and the intricate white border. Alia paired her ensemble with a golden textured dupatta, which went well with her ensemble. She teamed her floor-length anarkali with a pair of flats, which went well with her look.

    Alia Bhatt Style

    The diva accessorised her look with oxidised jhumkis, which notched up her avatar. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: alia bhatt masaba
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 12:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue