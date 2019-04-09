Alia Bhatt's Gender-fluid Outfit Has A Whiff Of Quirky Touch Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt looked classy in her ensemble, which she wore for the 'Kalank' promotions. She looked smart and her look had a whiff of quirky touch. Alia's outfit also had a whiff of unrestrained touch. With this attire, she not only experimented but also notched up her fashion game. Take a look at her attire and avatar.

So, Alia wore a shirt and paired it with pants. Her shirt was collared, full-sleeved, and striped and she teamed it with pants, which were flared and came from the label, Off White. It was a combination of contrasts and Alia looked awesome as ever. Her outfit was also gender-fluid and we thought she promotted androgynous fashion.

The makeup was dewy-toned with accentuated cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The side-parted messy ponytail rounded out her cute avatar. So, what do you think about Alia Bhatt's attire and look? Didn't she look too amazing? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.