    Alia Bhatt's Checkered Dress Is What Will Set You Apart At The Afternoon Brunch

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt Fashion

    Alia Bhatt looked adorable in her dress, which she wore for the 'Kalank' promotion. Her dress was designed by Silvia Tcherassi and came from Le Mill. It was a perfect resort wear and Alia carried her dress effortlessly. Her styling was also meticulously done. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

    So, Alia wore an off-shouldered dress, which was enhanced by checkered patterns. It was a yellow dress with black and white checkered details. The dress featured a structured bodice with an overlapping lapel and the skirt was beautifully asymmetrical. It was a stunning number, perfect for the summer heat.

    Alia Bhatt Style

    Alia paired her dress with white sandals, which went well with her dress of the day. She accessorised her look with a delicate ring and the makeup was highlighted by a touch of bronzer. The pink lip shade and the light mascara spruced up her look. The impeccable bun rounded out her stylish avatar. Alia looked simply amazing and fresh as a daisy. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Thursday, April 11, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
