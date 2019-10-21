Malaika Arora Is A Sight To Behold In A Thick Blue Winged Eyeliner Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Malaika Arora Khan has been a fashion and beauty icon for a long time now. With her various attires, make-up and hair looks, she has won our hearts multiple times. Recently, Malaika attended the Jimmy Choo Autumn Winter Collection 2019 event and looked quite ravishing. Malakia put on a fresh, different and trendy make-up look for the event and we think you are going to love to peep at and recreate this look. Here is a closer look at her Malaika's make-up.

Meghna Butani was Malaika's hair and make-up artist for the event and she did a great job of accentuating Malaika's eyes and keeping the rest of her look simple yet stylish. Malika's base was semi-matte, well-baked and contoured. Her cheeks were brightened with some blush and highlighter. Her eyebrows were impeccably defined and her lips stained in a beautiful wine glossy colour. But what is exciting about this look is her eye make-up.

The base of the eye make-up was neutral. The thick turquoise liner that matched with the shade of her attire did a great job of distinguishing this look from the rest. It is a simple and quick look that needs amazing blending skills and precision to create. Steady hands are the key to create this crisp and beautiful look.

And if you are interested in recreating this look, here is a detailed tutorial for you. Check it out!

Malaika's Thick Winged Eyeliner Look

What you need

Concealer

Brown eyeshadow

Tan brown matte eyeshadow

Turquoise blue eyeshadow/eyeliner

Green eyeliner

Black eyeliner

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Mascara

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the concealer all over your lid and blend it in using your fingertips. This acts as a base for your eyeshadow and also helps to reflect the colour better.

Apply the brown eyeshadow on your crease. Blend well using back and forth motions to remove any harsh lines.

Apply the tan brown eyeshadow all over your lid. Blend it well.

Now using the turquoise eyeliner or the turquoise eyeshadow, create a thick winged eyeliner.

Trace the outline of the eyeliner with the green eyeliner.

Thinly line your upper lash line.

Apply the mascara on your lashes.

