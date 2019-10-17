Just In
Scarlett Johansson Rocked Mysterious Smokey Cat Eye Make-up At This Special Event
Scarlett Johansson attended the Elle Women In Hollywood event on the night of October 15 where she talked about her journey in the Hollywood industry and how was it working alongside various women filmmakers. At this event, Scarlett wore a mesmerising smokey cat eye make-up look that is sure to make you do a double-take.
The otherwise simple make-up look was made fiery with the eye make-up and the colour chosen for it. The smokey eye was precisely done and the rest of the make-up being muted took all of the attention to the eyes. One thing is sure, Scarlett would make the perfect cat woman, Her short and sleek hair only enhanced the look. This look is perfect for the days when you don't have too much time to spend on our look but still you to want stand out. Just get a bold metallic eyeshadow and sport a stunning cat-eye look.
And to help you create that flawless smokey, today we have recreated this make-up look for you. Here you go!
View this post on Instagram
Scarlett attends ELLE Women In Hollywood Style @MollyDDickson Hair @DavyNewkirk Nails @TomBachik MakeUp by @FrankieBoyd using @PatMcGrathReal #PatMcGrathLabs SKIN SkinFetish : Highlighter - Nude used to highlight the face and brow bone SkinFetish : Sublime Perfection the System . EYES Blitz Astral Quad - Iconic Illumination Shade Blitz Bordeaux was applied in a smokey cat eye effect Perma Precision Liquid EyeLiner FetishEyes Mascara . LIPS Perma Gel Ultra Lip Pencil - Done Undone MatteTrance Lipstick - Christy . . . . . . . . . . #PatMcGrath #Scarlett #ScarlettJohansson #ellewomeninhollywood #beauty #makeup #celebrity #redcarpet #PMGLabLove
A post shared by Frankie Boyd (@frankieboyd) on
Scarlette Johansson Smokey Cat Eye Make-up Look
What you need
- Primer
- Foundation
- Concealer
- Setting powder
- Contour
- Blush
- Metallic copper eyeshadow
- Black eyeliner
- Black eye pencil
- Mascara
- Highlighter
- Eyebrow pencil
- Spoolie
- Beige lip liner
- Beige lipstick
- Beauty blender
- Contour brush
- Blush brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
Steps to recreate the look
- Prime the T-zone of your face.
- Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
- Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.
- Apply some setting powder over your concealer to set it in place.
- Contour your cheekbones using the contour powder/cream.
- Apply some blush on the apples of your cheeks.
- Using the eyebrow pencil, fill in your brows and brush through them using the spoolie.
- Take the copper eyeshadow on the brush and apply it all over your lid and create a winged eyeshadow look with it as well.
- Thickly line your lower lash line using the copper eyeshadow.
- Thinly line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.
- Line your lower waterline using the eye pencil.
- Apply the highlighter on the high points of your cheeks- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
- Precisely line the lip using the lip liner and apply the lipstick on your lips.
- Spritz some setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.