Scarlett Johansson Rocked Mysterious Smokey Cat Eye Make-up At This Special Event

Scarlett Johansson attended the Elle Women In Hollywood event on the night of October 15 where she talked about her journey in the Hollywood industry and how was it working alongside various women filmmakers. At this event, Scarlett wore a mesmerising smokey cat eye make-up look that is sure to make you do a double-take.

The otherwise simple make-up look was made fiery with the eye make-up and the colour chosen for it. The smokey eye was precisely done and the rest of the make-up being muted took all of the attention to the eyes. One thing is sure, Scarlett would make the perfect cat woman, Her short and sleek hair only enhanced the look. This look is perfect for the days when you don't have too much time to spend on our look but still you to want stand out. Just get a bold metallic eyeshadow and sport a stunning cat-eye look.

And to help you create that flawless smokey, today we have recreated this make-up look for you. Here you go!

Scarlette Johansson Smokey Cat Eye Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Contour

Blush

Metallic copper eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Black eye pencil

Mascara

Highlighter

Eyebrow pencil

Spoolie

Beige lip liner

Beige lipstick

Beauty blender

Setting powder

Contour brush

Blush brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Prime the T-zone of your face.

Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Apply some setting powder over your concealer to set it in place.

Contour your cheekbones using the contour powder/cream.

Apply some blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Using the eyebrow pencil, fill in your brows and brush through them using the spoolie.

Take the copper eyeshadow on the brush and apply it all over your lid and create a winged eyeshadow look with it as well.

Thickly line your lower lash line using the copper eyeshadow.

Thinly line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.

Line your lower waterline using the eye pencil.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your cheeks- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Precisely line the lip using the lip liner and apply the lipstick on your lips.

Spritz some setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.