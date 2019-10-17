So We Have Reviewed The Latest Outfits Of Bollywood Divas For You

Mouni Roy In A Black Ruffle Sari Mouni Roy has hardly given us any disastrous fashion moment, as she has an amazing fashion sense and never fails to impress us. At the recent promotional round of her film, Made In China, the actress looked extremely stunning in a plain black ruffle sari, which came from Avvantikaa S. Parwani. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she teamed it with a cut-sleeve plunging neckline matching sequinned blouse. The pallu of her sari featured wide pleats and were done by Pragati Mankumbare. The shimmering black statement blouse added stylish quotient to her look. Mouni ditched accessories and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, smokey eyes, and glossy pink lip shade. The actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Mouni looked a class apart in the ruffle sari and we really loved her look.

Sayani Gupta In A Pink Jacket And White Palazzos For her recent public appearance, Sayani Gupta was spotted in a cut-sleeved fluorescent pink peplum asymmetrical jacket, which was accentuated by subtle loop details. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, she paired it with casual white palazzos. Her ensemble came from AM:PM Fashions. The Four More Shots Please! actress completed her look with Stark Angel white juttis from Shilpsutra. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned elaborate earrings. Sayani tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun. She opted for minimal base marked by light makeup. Sayani Gupta's outfit was not up to the mark and her makeup also looked dull. She didn't do justice with her peppy pink jacket.

Raveena Tandon In A Purple Crop Top And Skirt For the recent episode of Nach Baliye Season 9, Raveena Tandon opted for an ethnic two-piece purple outfit by Raw Mango. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar purple crop top and matching long skirt. Styled by Surina Kakkar, her ensemble was accentuated by heavily embellished golden designs. The Maatr actress accessorised her look with golden-toned kadas, rings, and a pair of drop earrings by Anmol Jewellers. Raveena left her mid-parted streaked curly tresses loose. She spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by kohled eyes, heavy mascara, nude eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. We really loved Raveena Tandon's purple crop top and skirt and found it ideal for the upcoming festival season.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Red Dress For the recent episode of What Women Want Season 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a one-shoulder bright red dress from Materiel. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her beautiful dress had asymmetrical hemline, which gave a dramatic touch. The bodice of her dress was accentuated by sharp slanting side pleats. The Good Newwz actress completed her look with a pair of matching stilettos. She upped her look with rings from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. Kareena Kapoor left her side-parted shoulder-length messy tresses loose and elevated her look with soft kohled eyes, light pink eye shadow, blush, and pink lip shade. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in red dress and gave us a major party wear goal.