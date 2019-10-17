Just In
So We Have Reviewed The Latest Outfits Of Bollywood Divas For You
If we need some fresh fashion inspiration, we mostly look up to our favourite Bollyood actresses. From casuals to designer outfits, these divas have always helped us in improving our fashion sense by giving us numerous fashion statements. But sometimes, they also pick some outfits that are not up to the mark and highly disappoints us. So, let us take a look at the latest outfits sported by our favourite divas recently, and review it.
Mouni Roy In A Black Ruffle Sari
Mouni Roy has hardly given us any disastrous fashion moment, as she has an amazing fashion sense and never fails to impress us. At the recent promotional round of her film, Made In China, the actress looked extremely stunning in a plain black ruffle sari, which came from Avvantikaa S. Parwani. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she teamed it with a cut-sleeve plunging neckline matching sequinned blouse. The pallu of her sari featured wide pleats and were done by Pragati Mankumbare. The shimmering black statement blouse added stylish quotient to her look. Mouni ditched accessories and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, smokey eyes, and glossy pink lip shade. The actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Mouni looked a class apart in the ruffle sari and we really loved her look.
Sayani Gupta In A Pink Jacket And White Palazzos
For her recent public appearance, Sayani Gupta was spotted in a cut-sleeved fluorescent pink peplum asymmetrical jacket, which was accentuated by subtle loop details. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, she paired it with casual white palazzos. Her ensemble came from AM:PM Fashions. The Four More Shots Please! actress completed her look with Stark Angel white juttis from Shilpsutra. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned elaborate earrings. Sayani tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun. She opted for minimal base marked by light makeup. Sayani Gupta's outfit was not up to the mark and her makeup also looked dull. She didn't do justice with her peppy pink jacket.
Raveena Tandon In A Purple Crop Top And Skirt
For the recent episode of Nach Baliye Season 9, Raveena Tandon opted for an ethnic two-piece purple outfit by Raw Mango. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar purple crop top and matching long skirt. Styled by Surina Kakkar, her ensemble was accentuated by heavily embellished golden designs. The Maatr actress accessorised her look with golden-toned kadas, rings, and a pair of drop earrings by Anmol Jewellers. Raveena left her mid-parted streaked curly tresses loose. She spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by kohled eyes, heavy mascara, nude eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. We really loved Raveena Tandon's purple crop top and skirt and found it ideal for the upcoming festival season.
Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Red Dress
For the recent episode of What Women Want Season 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a one-shoulder bright red dress from Materiel. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her beautiful dress had asymmetrical hemline, which gave a dramatic touch. The bodice of her dress was accentuated by sharp slanting side pleats. The Good Newwz actress completed her look with a pair of matching stilettos. She upped her look with rings from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. Kareena Kapoor left her side-parted shoulder-length messy tresses loose and elevated her look with soft kohled eyes, light pink eye shadow, blush, and pink lip shade. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in red dress and gave us a major party wear goal.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Dual Shade Wrap Dress
At the screening of Gully Boy film in the US, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted in a lavender and peach coloured wrap dress by The Attico. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her puff-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline dress was accentuated by crystal embellishment detailing. The Sky Is Pink actress completed her look with a pair of metallic sandals. She spruced up her look with white nail lacquer. Priyanka Chopra left her side-parted shoulder-length wavy tresses loose. The actress sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light purple hued eye shadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look. Priyanka's wrap dress could not impress us at all and it really disappointed us.
So, these were our reviews on the latest outfits of Bollywood divas. What do you think about their outfits? Whose attire impressed and disappointed you the most? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic credits: Mouni Roy, Sayani Gupta- Shreeja Rajgopal, Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas- Ladidor