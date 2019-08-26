LFW W/F 2019 Finale: Isabelle Kaif Looks Like A Pretty Doll In The Pink 3D Flower Tube Midi Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress and Katrina Kaif's little sister, Isabelle Kaif, is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Karan Lalit Butani's upcoming film. And before impressing the audience with her performance in the film, the actress has left them awestruck by gracing her entry at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Finale in a dramatic 3D pink outfit. Let's take a close look at her dramatic attire, shall we?

So, Isabelle wore a baby pink-coloured above knee-length ruffle dramatic tube dress by Gauri & Nainika. The outfit had a beautiful big 3D pink rose flower designed on the upper right which grabbed the attention of the people. She completed her look with a matching multi-strap stiletto pumps. She opted for heavy pink make-up to enhance her look. The actress ditched her accessories and let her dramatic outfit do all the talking. She rounded up her look by pulling back her sleek tress into a neat high ponytail. Isabelle looked no less than a beautiful doll.

On the work front, Isabelle will be making her Bollywood debut in a real-life story film called Kwatha, which will be helmed by Karan Lalit Butani. The actress will be sharing the screen with Loveyatri actor, Aayush Sharma.

