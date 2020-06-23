Katrina Kaif Looks As Colourful As Rainbow In Her Multi-Hued Dress And Striking Shoes Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif never fails to impress us be it on the acting front or fashion front. From sarees to dresses to gowns, the diva's wardrobe has all kinds of outfits we search for and that's how she always turns out to be a major fashion inspiration for us. As monsoon season is here, the Sooryavanshi actress got dressed up in a colourful dress and flaunted it flawlessly. In her multi-hued dress, she looked radiant and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it.

So, Katrina Kaif exuded fresh and lively vibes in a strapless multi-hued mini dress, which was accentuated by multiple horizontal striped patterns and two blue-hued vertical stripes in the middle. She layered her colourful dress with strappy round-collar plain white spaghetti top and completed her look with a pair of striking multi-colour sneakers from Reebok India that had white base. The Bharat actress ditched all kinds of accessories.

On the makeup front, her make was enhanced by minimal base and marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade. The Ek Tha Tiger actress left her mid-parted straight layered tresses loose and looked gorgeous.

We really liked this pretty dress of Katrina Kaif. Her colourful dress and shoes are what you can also pick for weekday parties, as it doesn't require much effort. What do you think about this outfit of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Katrina Kaif