7 Times Katrina Kaif Made Our Jaws Drop With Her Sizzling Saree Looks In Her Bollywood Films

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif made her acting debut in1999 film Boom and till date she has given many hit films to the industry. Today, we can safely say that she is one of the top actresses in the B-town. Katrina is very much admired by the audience not just for brilliant performances but also for her fashionable looks. Though the actress nail her each outfit but the way she pulls off a saree, it's highly impressive. We have seen the diva flaunting sarees many times off-screen but do you know, her saree looks are more impressive on-screen? There have been a number of times when Katrina slayed it in sarees in the films like De Dana Dan, Singh Is Kinng, Zero, Bharat, and many more. So, today, we bring to you her seven saree looks from the films, which made our jaws drop.

1. Bharat (2019)

The two hit songs of Katrina Kaif's from the film Bharat was Aithey Aa and Chashni. The major reason why her songs got much appreciation was because of her sizzling dance moves in pink sarees. In Aithey Aa song, Katrina dazzled in a pretty light-pink saree, which was accentuated by silver dotted prints and embellished border. She draped the pallu in a casual style and paired it with a sleeveless matching blouse. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and bangles. Tiny bindi, kohled eyes and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She tied her curly tresses into a side braid.

On the other hand, for the song Chashni, Katrina Kaif was dressed in a dark-pink saree, which featured golden prints and border. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved blouse. The diva let loose her side-parted heavy curls and wrapped her look with a tiny bindi, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade.

2. Zero (2018)

Husn Parcham song from her 2018 film Zero tuned out to be the item track of the year. In the song, Katrina Kaif literally left everyone stunned in her red saree, which she draped with a twist. Basically, she draped it in a dhoti style. She teamed it with a matching bralette while the silver-hued thin belt added stylish quotient. The diva upped her look with gold-toned earrings and let loose her straight tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade rounded out her look.

3. Jagga Jasoos (2017)

In the song Galti Se Mistake from her 2017 film Jagga Jassos, Katrina Kaif nailed her saree look in a traditional style. She wore a red-hued saree, which was accentuated by golden stripes on pallu. She draped the pallu in a casual style and tucked it on her waist. The diva teamed her saree with a contrasting dark-green blouse. Katrina notched up her look with red bangles and elevated her look with pointed brows and pink lip shade. The transparent glasses suited her look and she left her side-parted long tresses loose.

4. Tees Maar Khan (2010)

If you love dancing, you must have definitely grooved on the hook-steps of Sheila Ki Jawani song. The song featured Katrina Kaif in many stunning outfits but what stood out the most was her low-waist red saree. Her saree was accentuated by subtle white prints and she teamed it with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline blouse that featured shimmering golden patterns. She rolled the pallu of her saree to make it a thin pleat and draped it over her shoulder. Katrina accessorised her look with golden handcuff and let loose her silky tresses.

5. Singh Is Kinng (2008)

The romantic song Teri Ore from the film Singh Is Kinng featured Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. In the song, Katrina made a colour splash with her different sarees. Her one saree that we wanted to steal was the black number. Her saree was accentuated by silver dotted prints and subtle pink-hued border. She draped the sheer pallu in a casual style and paired it with a matching blouse. The actress let loose her tresses and looked beautiful.

The another saree of hers that caught all our attention was the pink one. It was a plain saree, which she draped in a casual style. She paired her saree with a sleeveless neutral-toned blouse and upped her look with pretty earrings.

6. De Dana Dan (2009)

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar looked awesome together as they danced in the rain in the song Gale Lag Ja. Katrina sizzled in gorgeous sarees and her sarees are what every fashionista must have in their wardrobe. She sported two sarees, yellow and red. Her both sarees were plain, which she draped with very thin pleat and teamed it with a bralette. The actress enhanced her look with a bindi, kohled eyes, and lip shade. Her wet tresses had the temperature soaring.

7. Raajneeti (2010)

In the love song Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si, Katrina Kaif sported a peach pink-hued saree, which was accentuated by golden-hued patterns. The pallu of her saree featured sharp pleats and she draped it in a casual style. The actress paired her saree with an embellished blouse and upped her look with perfect jewellery. She let loose her curly tresses and wrapped up her look with minimal make-up.

So, what do you think about these saree looks of Katrina Kaif from her films? Which one did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.