Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, And Other Divas Who Nailed Their Gorgeous Saree Look With Statement Belt Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it dresses, suits, gowns, or sarees, each garment is getting a stylish intervention every year and that's the reason why fashion trends are changing so rapidly. There was a time when women including celebrities used to slay simple and casual sarees but with years passing by, the new styles like ruffle sarees, pre-stiched sarees etc., have been introduced. Belted saree is the new trend, which is currently ruling the fashion industry and had been sported by many divas like Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif, and others at different events. They not just flaunted it in style but also made many heads turn in their stunning numbers. So, let us take a look at some of the belted sarees from their fashion wardrobe for some goals.

Katrina Kaif In A Pink Floral Belted Saree

For one of the promotional rounds of Bharat, Katrina Kaif was dressed in a light pink Sabyasachi saree, which was accentuated by subtle dark pink and blue-hued floral prints. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style and teamed it with a full-sleeved matching printed blouse. The statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Katrina accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses.

Mouni Roy In A Black Belted Saree

For one of the promotional rounds of Made In China, Mouni Roy opted for a plain black saree by Avvantikaa S. Parwani and looked stunning. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she draped the ruffle pallu of her saree in a casual style and paired it with a sleeveless matching embellished blouse. The black embellished belt added stylish quotient. Mouni let loose her mid-parted highlighted straight tresses and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, smoky eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala In A Rouge Pink Belted Saree

Sobhita Dhulipala walked the ramp at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS20 for designer Bhumika Chawla, flaunting a lovely rouge pink saree. Her saree was accentuated by white bold block prints and a few layers at the hem. She tucked the pallu over her shoulder in a very stylish way and paired it with a strappy matching blouse. The actress teamed her saree with a silver statement belt and upped her look with silver-toned hoops. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, nude eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sobhita pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat ponytail.

Parineeti Chopra In A Blush Pink Belted Saree

Parineeti Chopra sported a blush pink saree, which came from Julahaa and looked extremely beautiful. Her saree was accentuated by subtle floral patterns and neutral-toned plain border. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with half-sleeved matching printed blouse. The thin nude-hued belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva notched up her look with silver-toned studs and maroon nail paint. She pulled back her side-parted tresses into a half updo and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Sonakshi Sinha In A Printed Pink Belted Saree

For Diwali festivities, Sonakshi Sinha was decked up in a pretty pink saree by Arpita Mehta, which featured white and yellow-hued patterns and multiple layered hem. Styled by Mohit Rai, she draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her saree in a nivi style and paired it with a sleeveless matching blouse. The embroidered pink belt added fashion quotient to her look. Her jewellery game was very strong. She opted for a pair of heavy gold-toned chandbaalis and kada from Anmol and Amrapali. Sonakshi tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, tiny silver bindi, kohled eyes, bold eyeliner, and pink lip shade.

Pic Credits: Tanya Ghavri, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra