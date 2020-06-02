On Sonakshi Sinha’s Birthday, Her Top 7 Saree Looks From Lootera That Will Leave You Saree-Inspired Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on 2 June 1987, Sonakshi Sinha is not only a brilliant actress but also the diva, who made us fall in love with sarees again. Yes, with her debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg, Sonakshi totally won us with her acting prowess and saree looks. However, it was in her movie, Lootera that we got so many saree goals courtesy, Sonakshi Sinha. While the movie was a cinematic treat, it became a fashion treat too because of Sonakshi's saree game. So, on her birthday today, we have decoded 7 saree looks of Sonakshi Sinha from Lootera.

1. Sonakshi Sinha's Yellow Saree

Sonakshi Sinha looked ethereal in her yellow saree in one of the scenes, where she waits for Ranveer Singh to teach her painting. The actress absolutely looked dreamy in her number and gave us a saree inspiration. Her lemon yellow saree was lightweight and plain-hued and she teamed it with a quarter-sleeved white-hued blouse that was intricately done. She accessorised her look with light jewellery that included a bracelet and neckpiece. She also upped her look with hoop earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a red bindi. The braided hairdo rounded out her avatar.

2. Sonakshi Sinha's Blue And Orange Saree

While applying makeup, Sonakshi Sinha not only gave us a saree goal but also jewellery goal. With wooden dressing table in the frame, Sonakshi Sinha looked simply gorgeous in her blue-toned saree that was subtly-done and she paired it with a rusty orange blouse. We loved how Sonakshi Sinha's jewellery look was done. She wore glass bangles, a sleek necklace, a nose pin, and earrings to complete her look. Her jewellery was minimal and the makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade, complementing eye shadow, and a red bindi. The middle-parted partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar.

3. Sonakshi Sinha's Red And Brown Saree

Sonakshi Sinha gave us an amazing colour-block lesson in this scene, where she walked with Ranveer Singh. The actress looked amazing and smart in her red-hued saree that was highlighted by subtle motifs and featured brown-hued border. Her blouse was collared and quarter-sleeved and enhanced by brown colour. She wore flats and spruced up her avatar with studs. She wore a deep red lip shade and a red bindi. The middle-parted and partly-tied wind-swept tresses wrapped up her look.

4. Sonakshi Sinha's Pink Saree

The actress looked impressive in her pink saree, which she wore in one of the scenes, where she tried emulating Ranveer Singh's look in the movie secretively. She wore a pink-hued saree, which seemed like a zari silk number because of its lustrous texture and Sonakshi teamed it with a half-sleeved pink blouse. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and her signature bindi. The middle-parted tied tresses rounded out her traditional avatar.

5. Sonakshi Sinha's Green Saree

In one of the frames, where she sits shyly next to Ranveer Singh on a plush upholstered sofa, Sonakshi Sinha looks absolutely graceful in her green saree. This saree of hers was accentuated by two shades of green. The saree was enhanced by light green hue with silver zari border and light motifs in white tones and she paired it with a quarter-sleeved dark green blouse. The actress accessorised her look with light green bangles and a gold bangle. She also wore a gold chain and studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a red bindi. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

6. Sonakshi Sinha's Purple Saree

Sonakshi Sinha played with almost every coloured saree in Lootera. She slayed it in all and this purple saree of hers became the most famous. The actress draped this gorgeous purple saree for one of the scenes and looked so radiant. Just like her green saree, this saree of hers also featured two shades. The saree was light purple-hued and the half-sleeved blouse was dark purple-coloured. The floral-cut border accentuated her saree look. She carried a looking glass prop in this scene and her jewellery was so light and went well with her look. She wore a sleek gold chain, dainty bangles, a chic ring, and complementing drop earrings to up her look. The makeup was enhanced by deep purple-pinkish lip shade and she wore a bright red bindi. The long ponytail rounded out her avatar.

7. Sonakshi Sinha's All-Red Saree

Sonakshi Sinha wore an all-red saree and looked classy. Just like her pink saree, this saree was also crafted out of luxuriant fabric and featured a gold zari border. She paired her saree with a half-sleeved red blouse that went well with her saree. It was a deep red shade and Sonakshi teamed her saree with red bangles. The makeup was enhanced by deep pink lip shade and dainty studs. The long tresses wrapped up her ethnic look.

So, which saree of Sonakshi Sinha's from her Lootera collection did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Sonakshi Sinha!

Courtesy: Balaji Motion Pictures/ Phantom