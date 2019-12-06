Sonakshi Sinha Aka Rajjo Dons A Pretty Floral Sari And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey are back and ready to entertain us again. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the theatres soon and the actors have been promoting their upcoming film. Of late, the leading lady Sonakshi impressed us with her gorgeous promotional outfits and the newest one just took our breath away.

For the recent promotional round of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha picked a beautiful midnight blue floral sari and looked extremely stunning. Well, Sonakshi convinced us to add another sari to our fashion wardrobe. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

Sonakshi Sinha donned a pretty midnight blue sheer sari, which came from the noted label Raw Mango. Her lovely sari was accentuated by intricate white floral patterns and a sleek black border. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actress paired her sari with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline plain matching blouse. Sonakshi completed her look with a pair of kolhapuris from Aprajita Toor. She accessorised her look with ethnic drop earrings and heavy exaggerated rings from Apala by Sumit.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the actress slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, soft kohled eyes, black eyeliner, blue-hued smokey eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She further upped her look with a tiny black bindi and painted her nails with white lacquer. Sonakshi Sinha let loose her side-parted highlighted sleek tresses.

We really liked Sonakshi Sinha's floral sari and found it perfect for festive occasions and sangeet ceremony. What do you think about her sari? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonakshi Sinha