Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor, And Other Divas Flaunt Party Outfits At This Party Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan's anniversary was a star-studded affair. From Sonakshi Sinha to Karisma Kapoor, the divas graced the party. They flaunted gorgeous outfits and gave us party-wear goals. So, let's find out who wore what at the party and who looked the best.

Sonakshi Sinha Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in her green attire, which was by AllSaints and 431-88. It was a striking number that consisted of a short dress and a belted jacket. The belt was sassy and the jacket was splashed in dark green hue with studded accents. She paired her attire with black peep-hole sandals. She upped her look with spectacles and the makeup was natural with light pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Amrita Arora Amrita Arora took a blingy turn with her playsuit dress that was electric blue in colour and belted. Her attire was beautifully embellished and she teamed it with matching pumps. While we liked her dress, we didn't like her makeup. We thought her makeup was too heavy and could have been lighter. The lip shade didn't complement the attire and the coloured tresses wrapped up her avatar. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shilpa Shetty Kundra kept it simple and stylish for the party. The actress taught us how to effortlessly look awesome. She wore a black spaghetti top and teamed it with silver embellished pants and matching pointed pumps. The actress carried her purse in a cross-bodied style and wore a delicate neckpiece. The makeup was contoured with matte pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Genelia Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh looked awesome in her ensemble and her attire was party-perfect. She wore an outfit from the label, Elemente. The actress wore a strapless and metallic blue top and paired it with flared black pants. She teamed her attire with block heels and the makeup was light and natural. Her sleek tresses rounded out her look. Genelia looked good. Giorgia Andriani Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend flaunted traditional avatar. While we liked her outfit, we thought it didn't quite suit the occasion. So, Giorgia wore an all-white outfit that consisted of a sleeveless blouse and a skirt with flared border. Her attire was subtly-done and she teamed it with patterned dupatta. She wore platform sandals and notched up her look with drop earrings. The makeup was way too dewy and the sleek tresses completed her look. Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor also wore a simple outfit and we loved it. The actress wore a round-neck full-sleeved top that was patterned and high-waist black pants. She paired her ensemble with complementing pumps. She carried a green-hued purse with her. The makeup was dewy with pink touches. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

According to us, it was Sonakshi Sinha who looked the best. Whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.