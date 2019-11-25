Sonakshi Sinha Makes A Colourful Splash With Her Saris, Which Sari Will You Pick? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonakshi Sinha's song with Salman Khan, Yu Karke from Dabangg 3 is out and the diva gave us colourful sari goals. Styled by Ashley Rebello, the actress draped myriad coloured saris and inspired us to play with hues. So, let's talk about her different saris from the song.

So, one of the saris that caught our attention was a plain green one. Dipped in the lightest shade of green, this sari was absolutely understated and simple. She teamed it with a full-sleeved patterned blouse that went well with her sari. Sonakshi looked gorgeous and upped her look with elaborate earrings studded with green stones. The makeup was natural with pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Well, not just green, Sonakshi also made a strong case for royal purple hue. Her sari was again plain but this time, it had light silver embellishments. She teamed it with a sequinned matching blouse and wore delicate earrings. Her makeup game was strong and spruced up her look. She notched up her traditional avatar with matte pink lip shade and purple eye shadow. The long middle-parted tresses wrapped up her avatar.

Orange is an intimidating hue but Sonakshi Sinha made us want to invest in an orange sari. For one of the scenes, Sonakshi draped this lovely orange sari and paired it with an intricately done sleeveless blouse. Her jewellery game was minimal and her makeup was impeccably done. The wavy tresses completed her look. Similarly, she also wore a hot pink sari and paired it with a stunning blouse with meticulous threadwork. She accessorised her look with gemstone earrings. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which sari of Sonakshi Sinha's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Photo Credits: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram