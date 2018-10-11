Sonakshi Sinha’s Showstopper Gown At India Fashion Week Is Perfect For Glamorous Nights

Sonakshi Sinha brought the curtains down on the day one of the ongoing India Fashion Week. She sashayed down the ramp for the ace designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Their latest collection titled, 'Tirelessly Twilight' was about sparkly stars accentuating the melancholic dark sky. Now the collection did sound profound and we saw the models strutting down the ramp wearing outfits that blended matte with gloss.

Sonakshi's particular gown perfectly captured the spirit of the collection. Her gown was indeed about the inky black of the night getting highlighted by the meticulous silver embellishments. The metal work was employed on her structured ensemble, which was crafted out of satin and crêpe. The collection focused on ensembles for glamorous occasions and this piece was absolutely perfect for red carpet and cocktail night.

Though constructed with nuanced detailing and razor-sharp edges, Sonakshi's gown also had a fuss-free and flowy feel. Her gown was figure-hugging but sans the clingy touch. The gown seemed lightweight and featured a deep front slit, but Sonakshi pulled it off effortlessly and with a lot of grace. It was also partially backless and full-sleeved with slits.

Sonakshi's makeup was smouldering and enhanced by a shiny blue eyeshadow. Her middle-parted sleek tresses rounded off her look. So, how did you find her showstopper attire? Let us know in the comment section.