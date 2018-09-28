ENGLISH

Sonakshi Sinha's Gown At GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 Is Her Most Alluring Attire Ever

By
Sonakshi Sinha GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Sonakshi Sinha was one of the best dressed at 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards. The actress looked insanely gorgeous and we got to admit that fashionably she is at the peak of her career. The 'Dabangg' star is taking chances in fashion and giving us electrifying numbers. Gone are the days, when Sonakshi only got praised for traditional fashion looks.

Sonakshi Sinha fashion

What she wore was a piece of art. Her jaw-dropping and futuristic gown came from Yanina Couture. It was a metallic wonder with shimmers and sequins. Sonakshi opted for a quintessential party look and her look was definitely smouldering. It was a crisp outfit with not even an inch of a flowy silhouette. Her attire was full-sleeved and angular with a structural bodice.

Sonakshi Sinha style

It was reminiscent of a glamorous science fiction movie. The gown was a sartorial perfection and accentuated her slender frame beautifully. Dipped in black colour, this ensemble was probably Sonakshi's best this year.

Apart from her ensemble, it was her makeup too that made a lot of difference to her look. While her lips were dipped in a nude shade, Sonakshi's eye makeup was alluring. She notched up her eye makeup with a winged eyeliner and a green eyeshadow. Her impeccable high bun complemented her style.

Sonakshi Sinha western looks

The actress wore sleek danglers from Outhouse jewellery to spruce up her look. Well, Sonakshi Sinha bowled us over yet again. Don't you all think she was just amazing?

    Friday, September 28, 2018, 11:32 [IST]
