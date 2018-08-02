Goodness Gracious, How Fabulous Is Sonakshi Sinha’s Golden Gown!

There's no looking back for Sonakshi Sinha on the fashion front. Over the years, her fashion sense has become so perfect that it is hard for even the most nitpicking of us to find faults in her. And this time, she raised the fashion bar to such an extent that it was hard for even the hawk-eyed fashion critics to digest the fact that she can look so hot.

Yes, Sona was quite literally dipped in gold at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. She stunned us all and was certainly a vision to behold. Her stunning attire was designed by Ali Younes and she had us going gaga all over her. The actress looked radiant in her golden coloured dress that was figure-hugging and full-sleeved. It was covered in golden embellishments and it was also accentuated by beehive-like patterns.

Sonakshi's attire was a bit translucent and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Well, she left us gasping for breath. The golden diva didn't even feel the need to sport jewellery with the attire and actually, she didn't even require any accessory.

Her hair was middle-parted and straight, which went perfectly well with her attire. Sonakshi's makeup was done to T. It was highlighted by smoky kohl, pink eyeshadow, and a complementing lip shade.

Well, wouldn't Sonakshi Sinha's bodycon gown make for the perfect cocktail dress? Let us know your views in the comments section.