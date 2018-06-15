Subscribe to Boldsky
Sonakshi Sinha's Black-Hot Look Will Leave Your Screen In Ashes

By Devika
Sonakshi Sinha fashion

Okay, Sonakshi Sinha is the traditional diva-turned-hottie but seriously, can she get any hotter than this? We can't remember the last time she wore something traditional. She has been donning one sassy western attire after another. Sonakshi should actually be arrested for making our eyes pop out so much.

So, recently after wooing us in a kickass sporty outfit, she turned up the heat again in a black athleisure attire. Yes, Sona was on fire at the 'Race 3' screening and seemed to have stolen the limelight of all the other divas present.

The diva wore a very plain (not-so-plain) ensemble and had us going gaga over her. Her sexiness got raised to whole new level and the fashion police not only had to put their blinkers on but also switched on the sirens.

Sonakshi Sinha fashion

Sonakshi wore a very sexy noodle-strapped top that hugged her bodice so beautifully and she teamed it with tight black pants. She gave us a peek-a-boo of her newly toned midriff and those slits on her thighs might have appeared to be subtle but they were every inch loud.

Just imagine how this actress has transformed herself. She was once stereotyped as the classic Indian beauty, who can only look great in conservative clothes. But now, tell us anybody, who can repeat those lines again?

Sonakshi Sinha fashion

Sonakshi's short boots were perfect with her attire and were definitely made for walking. We so found her heart-shaped sling bag awesome. The actress didn't need makeup and she hardly seemed to have sported it. She only accessorised her look with a sporty watch, that's all.

And meow! With her loose wavy tresses, she channelled the look of the cat lady. Sonakshi Sinha, you again aced the femme fatale avatar and we are so proud of you.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 17:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018
