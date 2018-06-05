Sonakshi Sinha's Carpe-Diem Style Is Ruling Our Hearts

And we want to give the beautiful Sonakshi Sinha, 'The Perfect World Environment Day Picture' award. We just loved how the actress showed us her wild spirited side through her Instagram account and promoted environment like no other.

What we also liked was that her fashion sense was so believable and she seemed like one of us. With her arms stretched, Sonakshi was on top of the world standing amidst the lush field and against a backdrop of clear blue sky and cottony clouds.

The diva sported a humble greyish black tee and she teamed it with a dark green coloured trousers. It was such a simple look and yet so on point. Sonakshi also accentuated her carpe-diem-avatar with a beige coloured hooded sweater, which was left unbuttoned.

She left her tresses loose and didn't care at all if they get messed up because of breeze. Well, and why should anyone be so conscious and spoil the fun all the time? Well, 'Noor' actress, you just taught us some life lessons.

We totally loved Sonakshi's look for its simplicity and freshness. Let us know what do you feel about her style sense in the comments section.