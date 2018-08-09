Subscribe to Boldsky
Polished Glamour or Bohemian Wild: Which Avatar Of Sonakshi Sinha's Stunned You More?

Sonakshi Sinha fashion

On two consecutive glittering evenings, Sonakshi Sinha decided to step up her fashion game and go all blingy. She made a strong case for all things embellished and the colour black. Her both the outfits were equally stunning and spoke volumes about her evolving style.

Sonakshi Sinha Style

It is not only her western looks that are leaving us impressed, but it is the risk in attires she is taking, which is also winning the netizens. Sonakshi is taking an uncoventional route in matter of clothes and she is successfully slaying it in style. Her fashion evolution has been one of the most commendable in the unforgiving Hindi film industry.

Sonakshi Sinha dresses

Coming to her recent wears, she sported two different outfits. One was designed by Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna. She wore that attire for the famous Indian Idol show. It was an LBD with a shiny twist. Her attire was coming together of sophistication and glamour. The one part of her full-sleeved dress was simply dipped in black shade, while the other was notched up by metallic sequins that gleamed and left the audience dazzled.

Sonakshi teamed her dress with black-hued pencil heels and her complementing jewellery came from Prakshi Fine Jewelry. Nude tones coupled with smoky eyes rounded off her makeup. She impeccably tied her hair to complete her look.

Sonakshi Sinha western looks

The second look took a U-turn. If the first look was about polished glam, the second one was an ode to girls, who are wild and unapologetic. This time, she ignited the ramp for Vero Moda. The brand had completed 10 years in India and Sonakshi was invited to grace the celebratory event. She wore a lacy black bra and teamed it with an embellished skirt with white shiny elements and a textured jacket.

Sonakshi Sinha Insta

Her sandals were rather unique and hinted at Bondage-inspiration, while her choker and sleek chains also spruced up her look. Sonakshi's long trail of wavy tresses cascaded wildly on the front and that summarised her look.

So, which look of Sonakshi Sinha's made more of an impression on you?

Sonakshi Sinha Indian Idol
    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 18:35 [IST]
