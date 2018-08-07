Sonakshi Sinha's Casual Attire Is Pretty Hard To Pull Off

Sonakshi Sinha's western fashion game has surpassed her traditional style and she is only getting sassier and awesome with each passing day. Her 'Happy Bhag Jayegi 2' promotions are in a full swing and she is impressing us again with her aww-worthy style.

So, for the latest promotional activity, Sonakshi slipped into comfy separates that we wanted to steal from her wardrobe right away. She wore something that we felt had a high potential of making heads turn. It was indeed a casual statement piece and Sonakshi pulled off her attire like a pro.

Sonakshi wore a Grassroot by Anita Dongre attire for the event and had our jaws dropping. Her outfit seemed so comfy and fashionable that we couldn't help but getting envious of her. Though every inch glam, her attire also had a touch of classicism to it. It was a retro outfit but with a very modern touch.

Her outfit of the day consisted of a cropped blouse and she teamed it with slightly flared pants. Her blouse was tied on the front and it was full-sleeved and sharp V-necked. It was accentuated by white-coloured eye-catching prints. In terms of colour and prints, her pants perfectly matched her blouse.

She teamed her attire with embellished silver-hued jootis and she wore sleek danglers and a neckpiece to accessorise her look. Sonakshi's makeup was light and natural and she left her tresses loose.

We are impressed by Sonakshi Sinha's dress sense. Are you too? Let us know your answers in the comments section.