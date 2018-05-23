Subscribe to Boldsky
So, Sonakshi Sinha Woke Up Like This, WOW!

By Devika
Sonakshi Sinha style

We all wake up to the cacophony of noisy traffic outside and neighbours shouting at the top of their voices, don't we? Yes, yes getting up to the sound of chirping birds is a distant dream. We wake up looking dishevelled and disoriented. But this is not how actress Sonakshi Sinha wakes up.

The lady, who has been blowing the internet with her super-hot pictures, had us floored again, looking absolutely sexy in her latest picture on the social media. With not a hair out of the place and an expression of 'I-am-ready-to-take-the-world-by-storm, the Shotgun's daughter, pulled a sexy trigger.

Sitting on the comfy bed with snuggly duvets, the 'Akira' actress was looking relaxed and sensual, as she tilted her head sideways, letting her long hair fall freely. Sonakshi wore a perfect nightwear, but her shimmering attire could have easily been sported for a glamorous evening. Her spaghetti-straped dress featured a deep neck and it was quite a revealing wear. But the sizzling diva didn't give hoots.

Her dress was body-hugging and featured a metallic look. It was every inch glitzy and well she nailed the look. We just can't stop looking at her. Sonakshi enhanced her smoking hot avatar with a very dewy makeup. The highlight of her makeup was the pinkish-nude eyeshadow that complemented the dress.

Sonakshi Sinha is getting hotter day by day. This time, she encouraged us to give our nightwears, a sexy makeover. The lady is certainly defying conventions. We loved Sonakshi's waking up style, did you too?

Story first published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 14:28 [IST]
