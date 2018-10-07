From Deepika Padukone To Disha Patani: Who Was The Best-Dressed At Elle Beauty Awards 2018?

Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha were among the Hindi Film Industry influencers, who graced the Elle Beauty Awards 2018. The event celebrated the consistently evolving beauty industry and the prolific names in the beauty industry. It was a beautiful, glittering night and the fashion divas surprised us with their jaw-dropping numbers. All the beauty queens present made a statement but there was one, who we thought was the best-looking at the event. Before, we reveal that we want to decode the looks of our favourite actresses.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone mirrored the spirit of a modern ice queen with her shiny silver-hued Gauri & Nainika number. She wore a one-shouldered gown that was structured and ended with a long train. Her gown was accentuated by puffy and ruffled sleeves and a deep slit. Deepika paired her metallic gown with shiny silver pumps and she made a side-parted long wavy ponytail to notch up her look. Her makeup consisted of winged eyeliner and a nude lip shade. She looked truly dazzling at the event.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Deepika's co-star in 'Padmaavat', Aditi Rao Hydari absolutely left us speechless with her quirky avatar. The actress wore a fun and carefree number by Gaurav Gupta and pulled off her separates with a lot of aplomb. She paired her deep-necked white-hued cropped blouse with a dramatic red skirt. While the top was simple with the LGBT rainbow-hued heart printed on it, the skirt was a sculptural delight. Aditi wore a statement hoop earrings, which complemented her look. Her soft wine-hued lips, slight winged eyeliner, and a high ponytail spruced up her avatar.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha's dress was gorgeous and was a cross between sculpture and asymmetry. It was a metallic number by Amit Aggarwal and Sonakshi looked simply awesome. It was an off-shouldered dress, which was figure-hugging and structural till the bodice area. However, her attire took a contrasting turn with a flared skirt that was highlighted by a sheer material and pleated touches. Her dress was also notched up by a mix of vertical and horizontal lines, which added an interesting dimension to her attire. Sonakshi wore shiny black pencil heels. Her makeup was nude and the sleek tresses completed her look.

Chitrangda Singh

While everyone went for a western number, Chitrangda opted for a traditional ensemble. The actress wore an ethnic sari with modern sensibilities. Designed by Shivan & Narresh, her sari came alive with a sleeveless honey-combed metallic blouse and a fur coat that she draped around her blouse. Her sari featured interplay of minimal prints and her look was jewellery-free. Chitrangda's makeup had a smouldering effect with heavy kohl and nude lip shade. Her fringed tresses added to her sensuous avatar.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna's look was probably the simplest of all; nonetheless, she looked equally stunning. The former actress and an author, Twinkle gave bossy vibes with a glamorous touch. She wore a pristine white-hued shirt that was collared and formal. She teamed the shirt with a black-hued structural coat but the most attractive part of her attire was the shiny black pants, which came with a drawstring and were slightly flared. Her makeup was minimally done and her side-parted tresses completed her look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani also wore a shiny number for the event. Her attire was by the designer, Hamda Al Fahim and she mesmerised us. She donned an off-shouldered dress, which had a corset bralet. The dress was figure-hugging with an asymmetrical yet sharply pleated train. It was a figure-hugging number and Disha carried it with a lot of oomph. Her makeup was nude with silvery eyeshadow, while her wavy tresses rounded off her avatar.

So, we were confused between Chitrangda Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari. We loved Chitrangda's smouldering avatar and Aditi's quirky look. However, we must say that we found Aditi- the best-dressed diva at the event because she certainly took a risk and her attire was not quite everybody's cup of tea. It was a head-turning number and the styling was done to perfection. So, whose attire did you find the best? Let us know the comment section.