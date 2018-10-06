Deepika Padukone Is A Vision And Elegance Personified In This Vintage Floral Sari

Elegance personified, Deepika Padukone looked nothing short of stunning as she graced the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The actress was a vision to behold and inspired us to drape a floral sari. In a nutshell, Deepika was a traditional perfection and with this sari of hers, she also brought alive the old-world charm.

In the times of embellishments, the 'Padmaavat' actress took a down memory lane and slipped into a quintessential vintage sari. It was a soul-soothing number draped in a Nivi style and designed by none other than the ace designer and a proud advocate of Indian handlooms, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It was a humble outfit and Deepika pulled it off with so much grace and panache.

The sari was dipped in a pristine white hue and notched up by meticulous green-hued floral accents. The sari was draped in such a way that it accentuated Deepika's slender frame. Kudos to her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, who makes sure that Deepika looks breathtaking all the time. The fashion diva teamed her sari with a matching sleeveless blouse.

However, it was not just her sari but also the intricate choker that added to her look. With such a fine pairing, she gave us cues on how to team jewellery with the sari. This avatar of hers also backed minimalism in fashion- less was certainly more in her case. Deepika's makeup was diligently done with smoky kohl and a subtle lip shade. Her middle-parted impeccable bun went perfectly with her look.

We totally loved Deepika Padukone's sari avatar. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.