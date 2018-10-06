ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Deepika Padukone Is A Vision And Elegance Personified In This Vintage Floral Sari

By
Deepika Padukone Hindustan Times Leadership Summit

Elegance personified, Deepika Padukone looked nothing short of stunning as she graced the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The actress was a vision to behold and inspired us to drape a floral sari. In a nutshell, Deepika was a traditional perfection and with this sari of hers, she also brought alive the old-world charm.

In the times of embellishments, the 'Padmaavat' actress took a down memory lane and slipped into a quintessential vintage sari. It was a soul-soothing number draped in a Nivi style and designed by none other than the ace designer and a proud advocate of Indian handlooms, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It was a humble outfit and Deepika pulled it off with so much grace and panache.

Deepika Padukone saris
shaleenanathani

The sari was dipped in a pristine white hue and notched up by meticulous green-hued floral accents. The sari was draped in such a way that it accentuated Deepika's slender frame. Kudos to her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, who makes sure that Deepika looks breathtaking all the time. The fashion diva teamed her sari with a matching sleeveless blouse.

However, it was not just her sari but also the intricate choker that added to her look. With such a fine pairing, she gave us cues on how to team jewellery with the sari. This avatar of hers also backed minimalism in fashion- less was certainly more in her case. Deepika's makeup was diligently done with smoky kohl and a subtle lip shade. Her middle-parted impeccable bun went perfectly with her look.

We totally loved Deepika Padukone's sari avatar. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Is Soy Protein Good For Your Health?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 13:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue