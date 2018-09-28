Beyond Frills And Fancies, Deepika Padukone’s Attire At GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 Is A Pure Wow

When it came to fashion, Deepika Padukone didn't play safe at the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Awards. On the contrary, she went for a bold number and shut down trollers, who feel her style is only limited to her comfort zone. The prolific actress won the 'Creative Personality' award and we all agree that she is magnificently talented.

Deepika's style statement was on point and was a strict departure from frills and fancies. It was an outfit meant for a no-nonsense woman, who defies convention. With her ensemble, she inspired us to take chances in fashion. She taught us how to make a statement in a humble pant and shirt. Well, her attire did have a dramatic touch, but Deepika pulled it off with great subtlety. She left us all mesmerised with her style.

So, Deepika's ensemble was about satin mixed with leather. Now that was an interesting combination and also a fashion lesson. Designed by Swapnil Shinde, her satin shirt was a cross between the crisp and flared. Her top was accentuated by a sharp-edged collar, sheer fabric, and voluminous and slightly wrinkled sleeves. Deepika wore this shirt over a camisole and paired it with black pants.

Her classic black leather pants came from the label Tutla and it perfectly colour-blocked with the hue of her shirt and yet complemented her top. It was a high-waist number, which was tailored to perfection. While her shirt was flowy, her pants, in contrast, were straight-fit and structural.

She teamed her ensemble with black-hued pointed heels and accessorised her look with jewellery that came from the label, Diosa - Fine Handcrafted Jewellery From Darshan Dave. She spruced up her look with sleek danglers that cascaded like a chandelier and a layered delicate neckpiece.

Deepika's makeup was dewy and highlighted by a deep red lip shade, soft mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. She rounded off her look with a high bun, which was wispy yet impeccable.

Deepika Padukone's style was totally awe-inspiring. She gave us a party wear goal, which was beyond dresses. How did you find her look? Let us know in the comment section.