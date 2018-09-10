Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Deepika Padukone Oozes Elegance In This Pristine White Outfit As She Graces The FICCI FLO Event

By
Deepika Padukone का ऑल-व्हाइट लुक है Trendy, आप भी करें try | Boldsky
Deepika Padukone FICCI FLO

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone too attended the FICCI FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) event in New Delhi, which was aimed at, 'Finding Beauty In Imperfection'. The actress looked radiant at the event and sported linen separates by Johanna Ortiz.

She spoke at length about how women should take care of themselves and also elucidated on how she felt lighter after revealing about her depression. It was a significant event and the actress wore an experimental outfit. Her top was collared and enhanced by baggy balloon-shaped sleeves and she also accentuated her lithe frame by tying a matching belt around her waist.

Deepika Padukone Fashion

The bottom of her attire was also dipped in a complementing shade and was flared. It had a sharp hemline and her ensemble, on the whole, made for a dramatic piece. Deepika's outfit was soothing to look at and we thought that it was indeed a befitting attire for the occasion.

Her look was mostly jewellery-free but she did notch up her avatar with white pearl studs and chic bracelets. Deepika's makeup was dewy and marked by subtle lip shade and kohl. She also completed her look with a middle-parted bun.

Deepika Padukone style

Well, Deepika Padukone won us over again and we hope we get to see her many more fashionable moments. How did you all find her outfit?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue