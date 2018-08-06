OMG! Deepika Padukone Wore The Same Sabyasachi Sari That Anushka Sharma Wore For Her Engagement

It is very rare for the leading actors to copy the look but sometimes it happens. And this time it was none other than Deepika Padukone, who copied another starlet Anushka Sharma's look. Yes, they wore the same Sabyasachi saree but it was Anushka, who wore it first and for her engagement to Virat Kohli.

Anushka draped the velvety gulkand burgundy saree, which was sequinned and featured an elaborately done nature-inspired golden zardozi pattern on the heavy pallu. Her pallu also featured hand-embroidered miniature pearls and marori work. The border of her sari was also enhanced by intricate patterns. She paired her sari with a matching sleeveless blouse, which was deep-necked.

She spruced up her look that special day with a middle-parted sleek bun. Her hairdo was also adorned with blossoming red roses. The makeup was minimal with a subtle red lip shade and a complementing bindi. However, the 'Pari' actress allowed her heavy smoky eyes to do the talking. She also teamed her look with a heavy gold neckpiece and equally dramatic earrings.

Coming to Deepika, the 'Padmaavat' actress also wore the very same Sabyasachi sari for a Tanishq ad recently. She also teamed her sari with a sleeveless blouse and adorned her impeccable bun with a string of roses. Her makeup too was somewhat like Anushka's sans the bindi.

The only real difference came in the form of jewellery. Though gold, Deepika's neckpiece was considerably more subtle than Anushka's and she wore drop earrings instead of studs.

But still, this was quite an exact replica. So, whose look do you find more awe-worthy? Deepika's or Anushka's? Let us know your answers in the comment section.