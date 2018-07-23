Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif: Whose Airport Look Was More Slay Worthy?

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are the most stylish B-town divas and the biggest rivals. They were recently spotted at the airport donning kickass looks. Their outfits were quite different, but their styling was pretty much similar. They both looked sassy and wore something black for their latest airport outings.

So, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport and she taught us how to look effortlessly sexy. Her airport outfit was certainly attention grabbing and she had us all falling head over heels in love with her. The leggy lass went for an all-black look. She wore a baggy tee that was half-sleeved and paired it with stunning leather pants, which helped accentuate her shapely legs. She wore pointed black boots and her round-shaped frames completed her stunning avatar.

Dippy's makeup was light and her tresses were a bit messy. She accessorised her look with a watch, bracelets, and a cross-bodied styled side bag.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, also slayed it in style as always. She looked so smokin' hot and without trying too hard. Katrina also wore a full-sleeved oversized sweatshirt and she teamed it with distressed denims. Katrina wore comfy black and white sneakers and her black shades made her look notches sexier. She wore a light pink lip shade and her side-swept hairstyle rounded off her look quite well.

Well, it is difficult for us to decide on who looked more awesome out of the two. So, we leave it to you to tell us whose style was more slay worthy?