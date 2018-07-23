Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif: Whose Airport Look Was More Slay Worthy?

By
Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are the most stylish B-town divas and the biggest rivals. They were recently spotted at the airport donning kickass looks. Their outfits were quite different, but their styling was pretty much similar. They both looked sassy and wore something black for their latest airport outings.

Deepika Padukone Airport Look

So, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport and she taught us how to look effortlessly sexy. Her airport outfit was certainly attention grabbing and she had us all falling head over heels in love with her. The leggy lass went for an all-black look. She wore a baggy tee that was half-sleeved and paired it with stunning leather pants, which helped accentuate her shapely legs. She wore pointed black boots and her round-shaped frames completed her stunning avatar.

Deepika Padukone fashion

Dippy's makeup was light and her tresses were a bit messy. She accessorised her look with a watch, bracelets, and a cross-bodied styled side bag.

Katrina Kaif Airport Look

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, also slayed it in style as always. She looked so smokin' hot and without trying too hard. Katrina also wore a full-sleeved oversized sweatshirt and she teamed it with distressed denims. Katrina wore comfy black and white sneakers and her black shades made her look notches sexier. She wore a light pink lip shade and her side-swept hairstyle rounded off her look quite well.

Well, it is difficult for us to decide on who looked more awesome out of the two. So, we leave it to you to tell us whose style was more slay worthy?

Katrina Kaif fashion
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How To Do A Chocolate Wax At Home?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue