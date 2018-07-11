Deepika Padukone's Latest Airport Look Will Knock Your Socks Off

Deepika Padukone का Sporty Airport Look आप भी कर सकतें हैं Try | Boldsky

Deepika Padukone has often revealed that her style is mostly about being comfortable and well, the actress has been living up to that statement. Her latest airport style was all things chic and relaxed. We absolutely loved it and thought she looked more than just awesome. The actress stepped into the airport looking all beaming and she wooed the shutterbugs with her million dollar smile.

Apart from her this sporty outfit, we have also noticed Deepika's growing fondness for the colour white. Yes, the 'Padmaavat' star has been wearing a lot of white these days.

Her latest airport attire also featured a tight sleeveless white short top and she paired it with black flared bottoms. Her high-waist trousers looked very contemporary and had a metallic touch. We thought she looked mind-blowing in that winning combination. Well, black and white hued outfits, if paired nicely, are guaranteed head-turners.

She wore black sports shoes with her western ensemble and those black coloured shades also went well with her attire. Deepika accessorised her look with just a watch and a few stylish bangles. Her makeup was minimally done and she left her long tresses loose and a bit messy.

We are much wowed by the sporty look of Deepika Padukone. Are you too? Let us know in the comments section.