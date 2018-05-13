Cannes 2018: Which Deepika’s Cannes 2018 Look You Loved The Most?

PC: trend_wars

Deepika Padukone just returned to India after her Met Gala and Cannes journey. While Deepika failed to impress us at Met Gala, Deepika certainly brought her A-game to Cannes 2018. During her three days at Cannes, the 'Padmaavat' actor sported a number of jaw-dropping looks. Right from sporting a pair of denims to gracing the red carpet in a voluminous pink gown, Deepika slayed it in all.

We have for you her lookbook from Cannes 2018. Tell us which Deepika's look wooed you and which you booed in the comments section below.

PC: deeepika__beauty