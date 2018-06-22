Subscribe to Boldsky
Katrina Kaif's Body-hugging Dabangg Tour Dress Is Classically Sexy

By Devika
Katrina Kaif Salman Khan

Ranbir Kapoor once revealed in an interview about his ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, that she is a fashionista in her own right but does not shout out from the top of the roof about her fashion sense.

We believe he is right and particularly after we saw her in this pink dress by Stella McCartney. Yes, the diva wore this beautiful dress for the famous Dabangg Tour that will also have Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan grooving to 'Jumme ki Raat'.

Her press conference dress wooed us to a great extent and reserved her position as one of the most stylish divas of the country. Styled by Ami Patel, Kat's attire was off-shoulder on one side and had exaggerated ruffled sleeves on the other. Oh yeah, we were bowled over by this dramatic touch that Katrina pulled off with all the grace and confidence.

Katrina Kaif dresses

PC: stylebyami

Her full-sleeved outfit hugged her body and made her look smoking hot. It perfectly enhanced her lithe frame and made her look out of this world. Trust Katrina to never have a fashion failure! She was truly a slayer.

She very smartly kept her look free from jewellery, as that would have ruined her sexy avatar. We thought her natural makeup was brilliantly done and her long tresses so beautifully completed her look.

Katrina Kaif yet again proved to us that nobody can outsmart her in the fashion department. She is classy and knows it very well too.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 15:08 [IST]
