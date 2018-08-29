Deepika Padukone Breaks The Gender Stereotypes In Fashion With Her Latest Airport Look

When it comes to airport fashion, Deepika Padukone is beating them all. She is giving us airport ootds, which are backed by comfort and style. Her latest one is quite a surprise and well, with that attire, she has beckoned us to hit the airport soon.

The actress with a jet-setting life opted for an all-white look and gave us a chilled-out fashion goal. Her attire was simple and yet we couldn't stop admiring her look. What she wore was a perfect travel wear, as it was a breezy outfit.

Deepika wore a white kurta, which we thought was a classic example of androgynous fashion. It was a plain-hued shirt, which broke the gender stereotypes. Her kurta was half-sleeved and flared and she walked casually as ever, with one hand in her pocket. Well, that pocket-feature clearly proved that her ensemble is functional and a practical wear too.

She teamed her kurta with matching straight-fit pyjamas. Unlike her kurta, Deepika's pyjamas were structural and crisp. Deepika paired her ensemble with stunning brown-coloured formal loafers and also accessorised her look with chic bracelets and dark shades.

Her makeup was light and natural and Deepika's impeccable bun rounded off her look. So, how did you all find Deepika Padukone's latest airport style?