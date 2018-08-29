Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Deepika Padukone Breaks The Gender Stereotypes In Fashion With Her Latest Airport Look

By
Deepika Padukone fashion

When it comes to airport fashion, Deepika Padukone is beating them all. She is giving us airport ootds, which are backed by comfort and style. Her latest one is quite a surprise and well, with that attire, she has beckoned us to hit the airport soon.

The actress with a jet-setting life opted for an all-white look and gave us a chilled-out fashion goal. Her attire was simple and yet we couldn't stop admiring her look. What she wore was a perfect travel wear, as it was a breezy outfit.

Deepika Padukone style

Deepika wore a white kurta, which we thought was a classic example of androgynous fashion. It was a plain-hued shirt, which broke the gender stereotypes. Her kurta was half-sleeved and flared and she walked casually as ever, with one hand in her pocket. Well, that pocket-feature clearly proved that her ensemble is functional and a practical wear too.

She teamed her kurta with matching straight-fit pyjamas. Unlike her kurta, Deepika's pyjamas were structural and crisp. Deepika paired her ensemble with stunning brown-coloured formal loafers and also accessorised her look with chic bracelets and dark shades.

Deepika Padukone Airport Look

Her makeup was light and natural and Deepika's impeccable bun rounded off her look. So, how did you all find Deepika Padukone's latest airport style?

Deepika Padukone western looks
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 17:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue