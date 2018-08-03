Awesome! Lovebirds Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Synced Up Their Airport Style

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh spotted HOLDING HANDS at Mumbai Airport; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might stay mum about their relationship status or marriage rumours, but it is quite evident that they are irrevocably in love with each other. Their marriage speculations are winning the internet and to add fuel to it, they were spotted vacaying at Disneyland in Orlando.

And now, they were spotted once again and this time they were papped as they walked hand in hand at the Mumbai airport. They totally looked like a made-for-each-other couple and we couldn't get enough of them. Apart from their couple moments together, fashionably also they seemed to be getting influenced by each other. While Ranveer seemed to be a bit toned down, Deepika, on the other hand, amped up the quirkiness factor.

So, Ranveer looked classically sporty in a Bulls black-hued vest that he wore over a white tee and he paired it with black pyjamas. Yes, with a cap with 'Narcos' written on it, Ranveer absolutely proved that he came back from USA. He teamed his look with white sports shoes and a stylish Gucci money belt.

A post shared by deepikapadukone (@deepikapadukone_slay) on Aug 2, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

Deepika contrasted his black-coloured attire by wearing an all-white outfit but she also went for a sporty avatar. The queen of comfort fashion, Dippy wore a baggy half-sleeved sweater and paired it with white-hued pyjamas. Unlike Ranveer, she wore black-coloured sports shoes and carried a huge black bag. Deepika rounded off her look with round-framed shades and chic bracelets and a watch.

Well, we are completely in love with Deepika and Ranveer. Their fashion sense is always kickass and effortless. What do you guys think about their airport look?