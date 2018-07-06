Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Do You Really Think You Know The Style Icon?

Ranveer Singh is not a fashionista. The reason being that 'fashionista' is such a restrictive term that is more or less related to solely following trends. And Ranveer Singh doesn't follow trends; he follows his instincts- that's what he revealed in his own words. So, do you really think we all know Ranveer Singh as a style icon? Don't you think he is a lot misunderstood as a style maven?

Well, today on his birthday, we with you readers, will try to find out the real Ranveer Singh in terms of fashion.

So, what fashion statement does Ranveer Singh believes in? Yes, we know that most of you like us, would have thought of the word, 'Quirky'. And that to a large extent is also true but is it fair to declare his style sense as only 'quirky' and 'unorthodox'? Don't you all think he is beyond being bizzare? Yes, of late, he has also proved to us that he can also dress down and look understated.

Don't believe us? Take a look at this picture and your perception will change.

It did, didn't it? Ranveer can be very minimal, when he chooses to be. He is one actor, you can't put in a tightly shut box. We know decoding his fashion sense is like solving a permutation combination problem. But we have made up our mind to solve the puzzle, which is called 'Enigmatic and Stylish Ranveer Singh' and we will also debunk the myths attached to his fashion.

So, let's get started:

Is Ranveer Singh Really Quirky?

Ranveer Singh has quite single-handedly elevated the men's fashion in the country. The best part is that it was not even at the back of his mind to do that. He came and literally wore what he felt like. But, what he felt like, was not what we people in general were prepared to digest. He blew us away and broke the internet. He beckoned the sleepy fashion writers to get up and fill those empty pages with colour, prints, furs, hats, and so much more.

When he was asked about his eyeballs-popping-out style, he said that he wear clothes in tune with his personality and what frame of mind, he is in at the moment. So, we got to know that, Ranveer basically has this flamboyant personality with a lot of funny bones. However, at the same time, he also wore serious clothes and made us believe that he has a sensitive and deeply reflective side to him as well. For instance, his Muppet pyjamas and Sylvester fluffy slippers or his Bollywood-inspired tuxedo mirrors his personality as much as his simple black suit, which we wore for the screening of 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'.

Does Ranveer Wear Quirky Clothes For Public Image?

He does fashion for the public image and to be in the spotlight, claimed many noted stylists, journalists, and fashion critics. But we want to disagree on these speculations. The reason being that if this was the case, he would have miserably failed at it. Rather, he is able to pull off even the most outlandish attires of his with so much ease and that alone rubbishes these analysis.

For example, we don't feel uneasy when we wear tee and jeans because we know that these clothes are an extension of our personality. So, when Ranveer dresses in a skirt, we don't think he is consciously dressing like this to promote the hot topic-feminism as he is comfy in it. Wouldn't he have penned something or spoken on feminism, if he was to promote it. It is on the contrary, owing to our trained eyes and conditioned minds that we find his fashion so strange and some even troll. Ranveer wears a skirt because he doesn't gender-restrict clothes. And that too is a part of his colourful persona. In fact, his girlfriend Deepika Padukone and senior actor, Anil Kapoor have stated that he has always been this offbeat person.

Is Ranveer A Relatable Style Icon?

Now, with more larger-than-life clothes than minimal wears, Ranveer Singh is not only a cynosure of public eye but also questioned a lot on his style sense. People often comment on his style sense as not being relatable. The reason they put is that following his style can make them a laughing stock. And so often he is trolled and given titles like 'Dressed as a condom' (harsh).

We often find his contemporaries with 'safe' style more relatable. But are they really more relatable than him? We think not. Sure, his fellow actors wear carefully guarded clothes but aren't those clothes more of a tried and tested recipe of getting noticed. Ranveer wears his heart out and aren't we all like that in a way? We, modern independent people follow our heart without caring too much about being judged. And Ranveer Singh's style sense is exactly about that. He is one celeb, who through his style, often encourages to be true to yourself- and that is so relatable. Methinks, we need to change our perception.

So, we hope on his birthday you will have a refreshing image of Ranveer Singh and take him as much more than a fashionista. Also, we feel that you will be able to relate with him a lot more and celebrate the true style icon that he is. Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh!