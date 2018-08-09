Subscribe to Boldsky
Anushka Sharma's Latest Airport Look Is What Deepika Padukone Has Aced Before

By
Deepika Padukone Anushka Sharma

Baggy white shirts and distressed bottoms - well, we are clearly in love with this comfy celebrity airport trend. And the latest celebrity to ace this look was Anushka Sharma, who looked absolutely stunning in this look. But she is not the only one, who has sported this look. The other celebrity to do that a couple of months ago was Deepika Padukone.

Though the hue and cuts in their outfits were different but the look, "baggy top and denims" were the same. So, it would be quite harsh to say that it was a copied look. However, we can call it twinning.

Anushka Sharma Airport Look

Anushka's outfit featured a breezy half-sleeved top that was long and asymmetrical. It had flared sleeves and was high-necked. She also wore distressed denims with the top, which was dipped in a classic blue shade. Anushka paired her look with white shoes and a delicate pendant that made her look sassier. She carried a spacious side bag with her.

Deepika Padukone Airport Look
deepika.padukone.fanpage

Coming to Deepika, her white shirt was deep-necked and had a baggy look. She paired her distressed black-hued leggings with her shirt and teamed it with black boots. Deepika also carried a black side bag with her and rounded off her look with black cat-eyed frames.

So, this concept of baggy and distressed has become quite a trend and it is quite easy to copy too.

