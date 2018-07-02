Subscribe to Boldsky
Anushka Sharma's Striped Airport Dress Is What Should Be In Your Wardrobe Bucketlist

By Devika
Anushka Sharma airport look

There is nobody who does cool fashion quite like Anushka Sharma. The actress, no matter what she wears, rocks it. She has a very sassy fashion sense and on the top of it, her nonchalant attitude adds to her personality. Her airport fashion is particularly awesome and slay-worthy. Anushka, has over the years, given a lot of airport looks that are worth copying.

When it comes to airport look, Anushka keeps it simple and on the point. The diva was recently headed to England and she wore a very badass dress. Of course, we want her attire in our wardrobes. She not only looked fashionable but also raised the comfort quotient through this dress.

Anushka Sharma style

So, her classy shirt dress was collared and breezy. Perfect for hot weather, her outfit featured vertical blue and white stripes. Well, now that was a classic pattern but the 'Pari' actress made it look even glamorous. It was a loose dress that had flowy sleeves and quite a noticeable slit on the front.

But trust Anushka to pull it all off like a piece of cake. She wore an elegant watch and white-hued sports shoes with her dress. Comfy and rocking at the same time! She kept her makeup light and fresh. Obviously, she was travelling! And her wavy tresses suited her look. In a nutshell, Anushka nailed it.

Anushka Sharma dresses

If last week, Anushka gave us a dress failure, this time she gave us an #ootd.

Now we are sure that you all want to wear what she just wore. Isn't it? Share this story because we are pretty sure you are already searching for this dress on different shopping platforms.

Anushka Sharma western look
