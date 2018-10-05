Deepika Padukone's Latest Airport Ensemble Will Inspire You To Go Fusion-outfit Shopping

With Deepika Padukone's latest outfit, the airport outfits got a new definition. Deepika's latest jet-setting fashion number was way beyond the imagination and she introduced to us a brand new travel wear idea. Well, contrary to popular views of the trollers, Deepika was quite evidently experimental with her style.

The actress wore a fusion structural outfit that we thought was eye-catching. Her attire was one of the most amazing ensembles we have seen so far in the past couple of months. It was an all-white ensemble by Rajesh Pratap Singh and it left us surprised. The shirt was collared, crisp, and full-sleeved, and she seemed to have teamed it with the same-hued draped bottoms. However, it was hard to figure out that whether the drape was a different piece or a one-piece.

The drape definitely had a sari-like touch to it. So, the attire blended western and Indian fashion sensibilities. It was an interesting number and it also had a casual touch and soothing vibe to it. The attire accentuated Deepika's slender frame. She paired her ensemble with black-coloured sandals and accessorised her look with chic bracelets. She wore round-shaped frames and carried a black-hued side bag with her.

Deepika's makeup was minimal and marked by a pink lip shade. Her impeccable bun completed her look. We are impressed with Deepika Padukone's airport ensemble. Are you too? Let us know in the comment section.