Deepika Padukone's Latest Airport Look Is A Lot More Fun Than Before

By
Deepika Padukone Fashion

Deepika Padukone's latest airport look is her quirkiest ever. This time, Deepika played with colours and prints and made her airport style a lot more fun than before. Though unconventional, her look didn't seem difficult to ace too. With this look of hers, Deepika proved to us that why one has to be so serious in terms of fashion when it comes to travelling.

Deepika Padukone style

So, Dippy teamed her pristine white crop top with blue-hued bell-bottoms and well, beckoned us to go retro this autumn. Now that was a classic 70s fashion pairing and Deepika kept her look simple, classy, and sassy. She looked absolutely wonderful and rounded off her look with a statement jacket that we wanted to own right away.

Deepika Padukone Airport Look

Her jacket was dipped in a dark hue and was enhanced by floral prints. It was an intricately printed jacket, which added a groovy touch to her attire. Deepika rounded off her look with a pair of white sports shoes and round dark shades. She left her long tresses loose and makeup was minimally done.

Deepika Padukone Insta

Deepika's latest airport look wowed us and we want to try it out too for our next airport outing. So, how did you find her airport look? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section

