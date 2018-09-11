Karisma Kapoor's Royal Blue Anarkali Made Us Think Of Deepika Padukone's Similar Attire

Karisma Kapoor's latest Sabyasachi anarkali bears a striking resemblance with Deepika Padukone's outfit, which she wore a couple of years ago. Actually, Deepika had also donned a Sabyasachi outfit. Their outfits were enhanced by the same royal blue colour and as far as the inspiration and silhouette go, it was pretty much similar. There were just a few minor tweaks.

So, coming to Karisma first, she sported this resplendent number for an award night celebrating India's greatest brands and leaders. Her kurta was a cross between boat neckline and a round neck. It was full-sleeved and flared as anarkalis are, but for an anarkali it was pretty structural too. It was accentuated by golden mirror work on the borders.

The elaborate embellishment was also seen in her complementing royal blue dupatta. The dupatta absolutely matched with her ensemble. She paired her kurta with creamy-hued churidaar and intricately done jootis. Karisma wore a ring and earrings crafted from precious stones to notch up her look. Her makeup was light and marked by a black bindi and her bun rounded off her look.

Dipped in the same hue, Deepika's kurta had a similar collar with embellished border. It was full-sleeved and featured a structured bodice. Her anarkali was enhanced by flared ends but the intricate golden-hued embellished border was also visible in her dupatta. Her dupatta was almost the same. The only difference came in the form of floral accents.

She wore meticulously done gold earrings and her makeup was highlighted by heavy kohl. She also made a bun to complete her look.

We thought they both looked stunning and can't decide who pulled it off better. You all tell us whose look you found better: Deepika's or Karisma's?